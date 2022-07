1 FAANG Stock to Buy on the Dip and 1 to Avoid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 jumped 110% over the past decade, but all five FAANG stocks generated even bigger returns. Apple and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) led the way with gains of 660% and 560%, respectively. Alphabet finished in the middle of the pack, up 328%. And Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Meta Platforms brought up the tail, climbing 250% and 169%, respectively.All five companies are still a force to be reckoned with, but that doesn't mean all five will beat the market over the next decade. With that in mind, here is one FAANG stock to buy now and one to avoid.Supply chain issues and rising costs have hit Amazon hard. Management estimated that inflationary pressures added $2 billion in incremental costs during the most recent quarter, and excess fulfillment capacity added another $2 billion. To add, high inflation was also a headwind to discretionary consumer spending. As a result, revenue rose just 14% over the past year, and Amazon generated negative free cash flow (FCF) of $24.6 billion.