|
18.02.2024 14:50:00
1 Fantastic Dividend Stock Yielding Nearly 3% to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow in 2024
Dividend stocks can play a starring role in a diversified portfolio when it comes to generating excellent returns. These investments tend to deliver stable sales and earnings growth plus the added benefit of immediate income. Choose to have those dividend payouts automatically reinvested, and you can amplify your returns by building up a larger position as the years pass.That compounding process can be sped up by two factors that ironically correlate with each other. Ideally, you can find a stock that pays an unusually high yield or is priced at an attractive discount. Secure both, and you've got the potential for fantastic long-term returns. Let's look at why you might want to buy Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stock like there's no tomorrow.P&G has had no problem growing through the difficult selling conditions that characterized the past several quarters. Even as shoppers became more cautious in their spending, the consumer-staples giant managed to keep revenue rising through 2023. Organic sales were up 4% in the most recent quarter, keeping P&G on track to grow by about 5% in fiscal 2024. "We delivered strong results...enabling us to raise our core EPS growth guidance and maintain our top-line outlook," CEO Jon Moeller said in a press release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fiel zum Wochenstart nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen.