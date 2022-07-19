|
19.07.2022 11:50:00
1 Fat Dividend Stock Down Nearly 50% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
The past year has been a terrible one for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Share prices of the chipmaker have crashed close to 50% thanks to the overall gloom in the stock market, as well as weakness in smartphone sales this year.Known for supplying its chips to major smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung, Skyworks' recent results haven't been confidence-inspiring, either. However, savvy investors looking to buy a tech stock with a nice dividend yield that could deliver healthy upside in the long run should take a closer look at Skyworks, especially considering its enticing valuation.Let's examine the reasons why this beaten-down stock looks like a solid bet right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!