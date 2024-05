1 Favorable Trend Explains the 1,600% Rise in Nvidia's Stock Price

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are on fire -- but this isn't a short-term phenomenon. The chip designer's stock has been on the rise for a few years. It took off in 2020, and since that time, it's soared more than 1,600%.Investors have piled into the stock on optimism about the company's position in artificial intelligence (AI), a market forecast to grow in the double digits to more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Today, Nvidia is the world's AI chip leader, with a market share of more than 80%. But that isn't the only reason investors are excited about the stock. One favorable trend explains why Nvidia shares have become unstoppable.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel