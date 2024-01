1 Favorite Electric Vehicle Tech Stock Just Got Clobbered -- Time to Buy in 2024?

After soaring well over 100% in value in 2023 through the summer and early autumn months, shares of electric vehicle (EV) electronics equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) have reversed course. In fact, after its most recent earnings update, the stock has given up all of its 2023 gains and then some. Nevertheless, Aehr has earned itself a spot as an investor favorite in the EV supply chain for good reason. After getting clobbered, is Aehr stock a buy for 2024 and beyond?Aehr provides equipment for silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. SiC devices have picked up a head of steam as the EV market has heated up in recent years, thanks to SiC being better suited to conducting higher voltages with lower energy loss (via release of heat) than plain old silicon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel