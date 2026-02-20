|
21.02.2026 00:00:00
1 Financial Services Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Per Month Into $1 Million
Gobs of good stocks can turn $1,000 per month into $1 million or more. It just takes disciplined investing, a fair amount of time, and, of course, a good stock -- or stocks.Here's one such stock from the financial sector: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It has been averaging annual gains of 43% over the past three years, though it's down 25% year to date. That presents an attractive buying opportunity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
