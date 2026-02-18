Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
18.02.2026 15:45:00
1 Financial Stock That Could Turn $250 Per Month Into $1.4 Million
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is a wealth-compounding machine. The global investment firm has delivered an annualized return of around 19% over the past three-plus decades, absolutely crushing the S&P 500's 11% annualized return. To put that in perspective, if you invested $250 a month into Brookfield stock, you'd have made over $3.1 million in the past 30 years. The company's target is to deliver 15%+ compounded returns for its shareholders over the long term. It's in a strong position to exceed that target over the next five years. It currently expects to grow its earnings per share by around 25% annually during that time frame. It has multiple growth drivers, including its rapidly expanding wealth solutions platform, its leading global asset management business, and its strong portfolio of operating companies. Brookfield is also focused on investing capital into global megatrends, including AI infrastructure, giving it a very long growth runway. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!