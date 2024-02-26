|
26.02.2024 13:00:00
1 Fintech Stock to Buy in 2024 With 45% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one of the pioneers of e-commerce, helping to revolutionize how money flows through digital channels. However, over the past several years a number of new services have emerged, giving incumbents a run for their money.While PayPal is still a leading fintech service for both consumers and merchants, rising competition and a lack of innovation have caused investors to sour on the stock. As PayPal currently sits at a crossroads, some investors might be wondering if it's time to move on.One analyst on Wall Street isn't convinced that PayPal's best days are behind it. Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities recently maintained his price target of $85 on PayPal stock, implying a rise of roughly 45% from current trading levels. Let's dig into why Katri remains bullish on PayPal, and assess whether now is a time to scoop up shares at a discount.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
