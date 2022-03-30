1 Game-Changing Cryptocurrency to Buy Before the Next Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In May 2021, the crypto market peaked at $2.5 trillion before falling 50% over the next few months. The market then rallied to a new high of $3 trillion in November 2021, but concerns regarding rampant inflation sparked a sell-off in speculative assets (including cryptocurrencies), and the market was again cut in half by January 2022. And during that time, many popular cryptocurrencies have fallen even further. For instance, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) currently trades at nearly 60% below its all-time high.For better or worse, that type of volatility has become commonplace when dealing with crypto assets. Even so, the market has undeniably created tremendous wealth in a very short period of time. More importantly, every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high, meaning every past sell-off has been a buying opportunity.With that in mind, now looks like a good time to invest in Solana. Here's why.