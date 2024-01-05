|
05.01.2024 11:15:00
1 Game-Changing Growth Stock Down 95% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Growth stocks come with a lot of ups and downs, but if you can stomach the volatility, they can pay off handsomely in the long run.One stock I've had my eye on for a while has seen its price fall 95% from its peak in late 2020. It was once the second most valuable car company in America, behind only Tesla. That's because it's a leading developer of a technology that could completely change the $3 trillion auto industry.The company is called QuantumScape (NYSE: QS). And despite the stock's fall from grace, it's closer to reaching a major breakthrough in the auto industry than anyone else. That's why it's worth taking a closer look while the stock price remains low.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
