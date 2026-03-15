NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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15.03.2026 14:00:00

1 Genius AI Stock Nvidia Owns That Investors Should Load Up On

Sometimes, major public companies own shares of other businesses. Nvidia is no exception, and it has a few notable artificial intelligence (AI) investments in its portfolio. From its fourth-quarter Form 13F, we know that Nvidia owns five stocks, one of which is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS).Nebius is an AI-first cloud computing provider that champions itself as providing the best available graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia to run workloads on. Apparently, Nvidia believes that Nebius' business is good enough to invest in, and it owns nearly 1.19 million shares, valued at over $100 million today. After digging into the growth Nebius expects this year, I think it's a no-brainer investment, as it's expected to grow far faster than Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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