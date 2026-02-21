NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.02.2026 07:32:00
1 Genius Stock Up Nearly 27,000% in the Past Decade to Buy Now
Everyone has a story about the one that got away. Among investors, most could likely name a time when they should've bought or sold a stock, but didn't. Take Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): In hindsight, it would have been a no-brainer buy at most points in its history. The stock is up by nearly 27,000% over just the past decade. While that's a huge gain, the implications of that rise are even more stark.A $10,000 investment in Nvidia made a decade ago would now be worth $2.7 million -- a life-changing amount of money for most retail investors. While some may be kicking themselves for missing that chance, I don't think that's necessary. Though Nvidia isn't going to rise by another 27,000%, it can still produce market-beating returns, and I think right now would be a compelling time to scoop up shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!