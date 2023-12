1 Glaring Risk for Apple Stock Investors That Just Got More Concerning

Surprising news emerged from the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently. According to media reports, a witness stated that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) receives 36% of the Google Search revenue that goes through the Safari browser that Apple pre-installs on its devices. This was a startling figure and I think it highlights a weakness Apple investors need to be aware of now. To put some context on Apple and Google's search distribution relationship, let's go back a few years. When Apple products saw a resurgence in popularity during the early 2000s, Google went to the hardware maker and struck a deal with it to make Google the default search engine on Apple 's pre-installed Safari internet browser.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel