Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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14.04.2026 11:15:00
1 Glimmer of Hope for Hard-Hit Nike Stock: Teens Love Nike
People who grew up in the 1990s might remember Nike (NYSE: NKE) as one of the coolest brands on Earth, with trend-setting designs in athletic footwear and apparel. This is the company that created Air Jordans and made athletic shoes into the new casual wear for everyday life.With its iconic swoosh logo, this company didn't just make sports gear -- it shaped the culture and inspired human performance. Wearing Nike was like social media for young people before social media existed.But in the past few years, NKE has fallen behind the best apparel stocks. The company is facing tighter competition for what's now called "athleisure" and new entrants into the market for casual shoes. Nike's share price is down 68% in the past five years and has fallen about 75% from its all-time high in November 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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