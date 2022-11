1 Great Reason to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been rough for nearly everyone, with inflation soaring, the crypto market crumbling, and the entire stock market on a downhill slide. On the surface, then, right now may not seem like the best time to invest.However, there's one great reason to consider buying now, and it could save you a lot of money over time and supercharge your total earnings: dollar -cost averaging.Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy that involves investing a set amount of money at regular intervals throughout the year. For example, rather than investing $5,000 once a year, you would invest $1,250 per quarter, or roughly $400 per month.