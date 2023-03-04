1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence is the talk of the market and technology users around the world, and for good reason. Newly released AI models have been incredibly impressive, if not totally accurate, in their early debuts. Whether it's chat products or custom images, AI seems to be everywhere. As investors, this creates an opportunity to find new growth stocks. But there's also reason to be cautious with new AI investments today. Right now, any company with even the least bit of exposure to artificial intelligence is getting a look from investors. And that makes sense. Unlike new tech paradigms like virtual reality, crypto, and the metaverse, AI adoption is off the charts. In only two months, OpenAI's ChatGPT notched 100 million active users, and Microsoft recently unveiled an AI-powered Bing search engine. Continue reading