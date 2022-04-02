|
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Baidu's Delisting Dilemma
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) has been one of the most well-known Chinese tech stocks on the Nasdaq Exchange ever since its public debut in 2005. It owns the country's largest online search engine, one of its top streaming video platforms, and its fourth-largest cloud infrastructure platform.A $1,000 investment in Baidu's IPO would be worth about $49,000 today. Its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, which beat analysts' estimates, also allayed some bearish concerns about its maturing advertising business and indicated that brighter days were ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
