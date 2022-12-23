|
23.12.2022 12:30:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Biogen
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is one of the biotech-industry's giants and success stories. At its peak in 2015, the company's market value topped $100 billion. And its annual revenue reached more than $14 billion at its highest, thanks to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drugs.But Biogen's portfolio is aging -- and that means generic competition has started to weigh on the revenue of its biggest products. At the same time, the company is pushing new candidates through the pipeline to drive future growth.Good news about one of those drug candidates has driven the shares higher this year. Biogen stock has climbed 17%. Can it continue? Let's check out one green flag and one red flag.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
