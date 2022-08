1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Eli Lilly

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the broader market has been struggling all year, drugmaker Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE: LLY) has performed better than fine. The company's shares are up by more than 13%, while the S&P 500 is down by nearly 10%. Although Eli Lilly is crushing the broader market, that doesn't mean all is well for the pharma giant as the company's latest financial results were not exactly impressive.On the other hand, there are still solid reasons to be optimistic regarding the company's future. With that in mind, let's consider why Eli Lilly might be a buy right now and why it might not, starting with the latter.Continue reading