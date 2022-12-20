|
20.12.2022 11:31:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Faraday Future Stock
Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) has repeatedly disappointed investors since its public debut last July. The maker of electric SUVs went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and it initially told investors it could ship its first vehicle, the FF 91 Futurist, in the first quarter of 2022. After missing that deadline, it postponed its launch to the second half of 2022. On Dec. 15, it pushed that target back again to March 2023.All those broken promises, along with investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, caused Faraday's stock to plummet more than 90% over the past 12 months. Its stock has also remained below $1 per share for more than three months, which greatly increases the risk of it being delisted before its first vehicle even arrives.Image source: Faraday Future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Green Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Green Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Faraday Future
|0,39
|7,50%