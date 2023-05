1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Fiverr Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is a leading player in gig-labor marketplace services and has seen big valuation swings since going public in June 2019. The company's stock now trades down roughly 33% from market close on the day of its initial public offering, and the stock is off a staggering 92% from its lifetime high. One green flag suggests that the company could bounce back and deliver strong returns for patient investors, but there's a crucial red flag that investors need to consider before taking the plunge. If you're considering adding shares of the gig labor specialist's stock to your portfolio, read on to see whether Fiverr stock is a worthwhile buy right now. Fiverr's gig labor marketplace enjoyed surging demand as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shut down offices and funneled workflows into digital channels. While the company has mostly seen these tailwinds evaporate, it's been well positioned to navigate these business shifts and adjust to macroeconomic pressures that are currently shaping its environment. Continue reading