31.05.2022 12:30:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Intuitive Surgical
You may have heard of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) if you've ever had hernia surgery or another minimally invasive procedure. Intuitive sells the Da Vinci robot that many surgeons use for these types of surgeries. In fact, Intuitive has installed more than 6,900 of the systems worldwide. The company's annual revenue and profit have increased into the billions of dollars over the past few years.The share price followed; it climbed more than 400% in a five-year period through 2021. Intuitive even did a stock split late last year after the shares soared past $1,000. But this year, the picture hasn't been bright for Intuitive shares. They've dropped about 35% so far. Could they rebound? Let's look at one green flag for the stock and one red flag before answering that question.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
