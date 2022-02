1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for LTC Properties

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Senior housing has been at the center of the coronavirus storm from day one. LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC), with rents split roughly 60/40 between nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, has had its fair share of problems. But it has managed to muddle through without a dividend cut and is still supporting its quarterly payment through the first quarter of 2022, giving the shares a yield of 6.4% based on a recent stock price of about $35. As the real estate investment trust (REIT) gets ready to report full-year 2021 earnings, these are two things you need to look out for: one a potential red flag, the other a green one.For investors, the biggest red flag that needs monitoring is probably LTC Properties' payout ratio. In the third quarter of 2021, the REIT was paying out roughly 100% of its funds available for distribution. That's a very troubling number, since it means LTC Properties doesn't have much breathing room if more things go wrong.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading