09.11.2022 11:05:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta Platforms
It's been a historically bad year for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook. The company's shares have dropped by 73% this year, losing a substantial amount of market value in the process. Meta Platforms has faced a series of issues, including a decrease in ad spending -- which is how the tech giant makes most of its revenue.Meta Platforms may continue to struggle due to the challenging economic conditions. Companies are unlikely to increase ad spending amid high inflation and an economic recession that could be on the way.But can Meta Platforms recover once the economy improves? Let's look at one reason it might, and one reason to worry about the company's future. Continue reading
