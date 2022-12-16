|
16.12.2022 11:40:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta Platforms Stock
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) plunged more than 60% this year as investors fretted over its slowing growth, its inability to counter Apple's privacy changes on iOS, its loss of active users to TikTok, and its obsession with burning billions of dollars on the metaverse.To the bears, Meta's downfall was the result of its hubris and self-inflicted wounds. But to the bulls, its steep decline represents a buying opportunity as it seeks out new ways to monetize the 3.71 billion people who use at least one of its main apps (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) every month.Meta remains a divisive stock, so let's review two recent developments -- a green flag and a red flag -- and how they might affect its future.Continue reading
