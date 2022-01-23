1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta's Metaverse Dreams

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is often considered a top play on the growing metaverse, which could eventually blur the lines between our physical and digital worlds with virtual reality and augmented reality platforms.Meta enjoys a first-mover's advantage in this space through Oculus, the virtual reality company it acquired in 2014. Oculus' latest VR device, the Quest 2, reportedly topped ten million shipments last year to become the world's most popular stand-alone VR headset by a wide margin.That number likely climbed even higher during the holidays, and Meta is capitalizing on that growth to expand Horizon Worlds, a new VR world that enables Quest owners to interact with each other. Those interactions could expand Meta's social networking business far beyond Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to establish a new metaverse-based social platform.Continue reading