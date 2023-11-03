|
03.11.2023 11:25:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Microsoft Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just gave investors a detailed update on its operating and financial trends, and the news was mostly positive. Sales growth accelerated when compared to the prior quarter, and earnings are improving by more than 20%.There was some less-than-great news in the report, too, including continued shrinking demand in the PC industry and for consumer electronic devices in general. Let's take a closer look and see if the good outweighs the bad here.There's no doubt that the hype cycle is running hot around artificial intelligence (AI) right now, potentially raising the risk that investors will overpay for tech that fails to live up to impossibly high expectations. But Microsoft's report should ease some of those fears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!