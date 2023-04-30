|
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Microsoft's Future
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently impressed investors with quarterly numbers that easily beat analysts' expectations. The bulls rushed back to the stock, and it's risen nearly 30% this year against the S&P 500's 8% gain.The bulls believe Microsoft's expansion of its cloud business will continue to drive its growth and widen its moat. The bears claim it isn't immune to the macro headwinds, and that it still faces a lot of pressure from antitrust regulators.Two recent developments that can be considered a green flag and a red flag for Microsoft might support the bullish and bearish cases, respectively. Let's review them both to see if they'll tilt the scales in favor of the bulls or the bears.Continue reading
