1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Nvidia

Despite its stock falling hard during the recent bear market, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a company has delivered tremendous growth over the last few years, particularly from its graphics processing units (GPUs) designed for gaming and data centers, its two largest sources of revenue.While the company continues to see new applications for its GPUs that could drive more expansion over the next decade, Nvidia is starting to experience slowing growth from macroeconomic headwinds. But the company's potential growth in "digital-twin" technology -- which provides a virtual representation of a real-world space, or even computer networking architecture, to allow tracking and testing -- could dwarf whatever negatives the economy throws at it in the near term.One important quality of Nvidia that every investor should appreciate is its ability to keep expanding the application of its GPU technology to new markets. Over the last decade, it's gone from gaming and data centers to most recently introducing new AI-driven software systems, including Nvidia Omniverse, a collaboration platform for independent and enterprise software developers. Continue reading