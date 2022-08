1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Nvidia After a Tough Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most know by now that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) missed its second-quarter earnings estimates, which had already been lowered in a preannouncement, while delivering forward revenue guidance that was nearly $1 billion below analyst estimates.Nvidia is experiencing a sudden collapse in demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) in its graphics segment, as video game, PC, and cryptocurrency mining demand have ground to a sudden halt.While this is all known at the moment, and Nvidia's 50% plunge from highs reflects some of these concerns, the question for investors is where things go from here.Continue reading