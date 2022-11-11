|
11.11.2022 12:32:00
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Palantir
The amount of data generated through the digital world is immense. However, it is nearly impossible to make sense of what message it conveys without the help of a powerful software program. That's where IDC's 2021 top-ranked artificial intelligence (AI) software, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), comes in.Palantir's product started as a government-first technology but expanded into commercial businesses. Despite its overall growth, Palantir's stock has had an abysmal public life, with the stock down 26% since its IPO in late 2020. If you're looking for the stock to turn around, there were some positive signs in Palantir's third-quarter results. But if you're a bear on the company, there's something for you as well.The headline number for revenue growth wasn't great: 22% year-over-year (YOY) growth to $478 million. In a vacuum, you may think that isn't an alarming number, but it continues the revenue slowdown trend that began long before the economy was showing signs of trouble.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!