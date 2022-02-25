|
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for PayPal Stock
It's safe to say PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report was a disaster. After the report was released on Feb. 1, the stock responded by crashing 25% the following trading day, and decreased another 20% in the following weeks. Now down more than 65% from its all-time high set in July, the market is apparently no longer sold on PayPal's potential as an investment.The stock is now trading for around $102 a share, a level it last reached in April 2020 during the COVID-19-induced market crash. Since then, PayPal has seen massive growth in total payment volume (TPV) and customers, but the market is unwilling to give the business any credit for these advances. Is PayPal doomed, or is it time to go all-in on the stock? Let's take a closer look at this fintech.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
