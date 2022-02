1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to understate the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the world. Not only is COVID still a lingering concern, but entire industries have been upended. One of the hardest hit has been travel, including hotels that house vacation-goers and business people when they're away from home. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) just released a business update that shows both the good and bad of what's going on today.Pebblebrook owns upper-scale full-service hotels and resort properties. Geographically, its focus is on urban markets in major domestic gateway cities. These are not Super 8 motels stuck on a stretch of highway, only getting people looking to rest their heads after a long day of driving. These are really more like destination hotels -- that would be hard to replace -- where people go for a fancy getaway.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading