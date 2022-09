1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Provention Bio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things can change quickly in the volatile biotech industry. Just ask Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB). The autoimmune disease-focused drugmaker seemed on the verge of earning a major regulatory approval for its leading candidate, teplizumab, in early 2021. However, because of regulatory roadblocks, the drugmaker has yet to win the green light from regulators for this therapy.The headwinds related to teplizumab have played a critical role in Provention Bio's poor performance over the past 18 months, but could the biotech turn the tide? Let's consider one reason Provention Bio's stock could soar relatively soon and one reason to worry.Continue reading