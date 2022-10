1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Snap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are shares of Snapchat parent company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) cheap? On the one hand, the social media specialist's stock has been volatile this year, and its share price fell below its IPO level. Once equities recover, Snap could be a great pick to ride out the next bull market. On the other hand, Snap still faces a series of challenges that will continue to put obstacles in its path.There is a lot going on with this tech company, and the bulls and the bears will have arguments that support their views. Let's look at one argument from each side to help figure out whether Snap's upside outweighs the risks. Continue reading