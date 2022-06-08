|
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Teladoc
The early days of the pandemic offered Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost to revenue -- and share-price performance. People opted to stay close to home. And what better time to try telemedicine?As a result, Teladoc's revenue and visits rose in the triple digits. And the company's shares soared 250% from the start of 2020 through their peak in February of 2021.Since then, various concerns have weighed on the stock price. Most recently, the company announced a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge. That implies Teladoc paid more than it should have when it acquired Livongo back in 2020.Continue reading
