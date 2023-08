1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Tilray Stock

Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been on the right track ever since it merged with rival Aphria in 2021. From an operational standpoint, it had been consistently profitable. However, industry headwinds such as excess supply, intense competition, and regulatory hurdles have hurt its business over the past few quarters.It takes time for a big merger to reveal its full potential. Tilray is gradually becoming the bigger and better company that the merger aimed to create. Its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year (ended May 31) results are a testimony to that. Since reporting outstanding results on July 26, the stock has risen 24%, as of this writing. Let's delve a little deeper into whether Tilray is a good buy now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel