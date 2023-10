1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Workday's Future

Workday's (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock price has risen 35% over the past 12 months as the cloud-based human capital management (HCM) services provider impressed investors with its stable growth and rising margins in a tough macro environment.Back in late August, I said Workday's stock still had room to run and looked reasonably valued relative to its growth potential. Its recent rollout of new artificial intelligence (AI) features seemingly supported that bullish view. But an unexpected reduction to its long-term guidance overshadowed that positive development. Let's review this green flag and red flag for Workday's future, and see if its stock is still a worthwhile long-term investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel