1 Green Flag for Advanced Micro Devices Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Investors have piled into Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock in 2023, driving the shares up 89% year to date. After a temporary pullback over the summer, the stock surged higher following the release of the company's third-quarter financial results.There are good reasons to be bullish on AMD's growth prospects. It is enjoying solid momentum in sales of central processing units (CPUs). However, mixed results across AMD's business have caused analysts to start reducing growth estimates in the near term.Here are one green flag and one red flag for the stock as we look ahead to 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel