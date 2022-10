1 Green Flag for Alphabet in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the biggest companies in the world losing investors' trust as inflation continues to rise and consumer spending declines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been affected, with its share price falling 34% year to date. As Google's parent company, Alphabet has permeated the tech industry in a way few other businesses have been able to. It has used its brands to grow its market share in the lucrative advertising industry and has also seen positive cloud-market growth, offering prospective investors a green flag. However, Alphabet has gained a reputation for prematurely shutting down services, making consumers unwilling to adopt its new products.Continue reading