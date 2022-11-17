|
17.11.2022 15:30:00
1 Green Flag for Altria Stock, and 1 Red Flag
The long-term success of Altria (NYSE: MO) arguably makes it one of the most counterintuitive investments. The declining popularity of tobacco and the billions in lawsuit settlements over the decades have not stopped the stock from rising since a Surgeon General's report in 1964 outlined the dangers of tobacco use.Still, the stock's success does not mean investors should be blind to the benefits and risks associated with Altria stock. With that in mind, let's take a look at one significant green flag for the shares, as well as an important red flag to consider.When evaluating the best dividend stocks over the last few decades, you cannot ignore the dividend performance of Altria. The stock now pays $3.76 per share in dividends, an 8.5% return for new buyers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
