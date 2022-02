1 Green Flag for Amazon in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since the turn of the century, few stocks have provided returns like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). From Jan. 1, 2000, the stock has returned an impressive 4,050%, easily outpacing the market. However, since July 2020, Amazon's stock has been relatively flat, only returning 10%, whereas the S&P 500 is up around 50%. As we move further into 2022, Amazon's stock will need to outperform to catch up to the market average. A closer look at Amazon's 2021 earnings reveals both good and bad news about its potential to do this. With the stock price currently down around 15% from its all-time highs, does it have what it takes to get back to those levels, or even exceed them? Let's look at the potential and the problems that Amazon management is encountering.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading