1 Green Flag for Amazon Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

After a challenging year, Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is down 41% year over year, experiencing steep declines in its e-commerce business in 2022. But the company has started the new year with a bang: Its stock has risen 14% since Jan. 1.Investors have begun to rally over signs inflation could be easing, and Amazon is expanding its Buy With Prime program, which could provide long-term revenue boosts. The company has leading market shares in two lucrative industries, making its stock seem like a no-brainer investment. However, significant hits to its business over the past 12 months make the decision to invest in Amazon more complex. Continue reading