|
04.04.2023 16:15:00
1 Green Flag for Amazon Stock in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
Macroeconomic headwinds in 2022 led to a sell-off that affected countless tech stocks, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares plunging nearly 50% throughout the year. The company suffered from significant declines in its e-commerce business and foreign currency fluctuations.Despite the challenging year, Amazon remains a dominating force in the tech industry, with the world's fifth-largest market cap at $1.05 trillion. The company may not be entirely out of the woods in the e-commerce arena, but its strong positions in sectors like cloud computing will likely keep it growing for decades. However, before adding this tech giant to your portfolio, it's a good idea to understand its pros and cons. Here is one green flag and one red flag for Amazon stock in 2023. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!