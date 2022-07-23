1 Green Flag for AMC, and 1 Red Flag

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a yearlong 85% pullback from its peak price, the stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is looking like it's on the mend. The movie theater chain's volatile shares now stand 77% above their May low, and continue to march higher. It might be a sign that the company has finally put the pandemic in the past, an idea supported by raw data.On the other hand, AMC's biggest problem prior to the advent of COVID-19 is not only still a problem, but is still as big a problem now as it was then.The pandemic-prompted shutdowns of movie theaters led to a surge in streaming sign-ups, ultimately posing a threat to the theater business -- why pay for an expensive movie ticket when you're paying for access to cost-effective streaming content enjoyable at home? Not that it would have proved an existential crisis, but the trends could have permanently altered the theater business for the worse.Continue reading