1 Green Flag for AMD in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022, evident by the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector Index falling 39% since January. Significant declines in consumer demand have hit the PC market hard and spooked investors, leading stocks of companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to sink 56% year to date. Despite declines in the market, AMD has diversified its business to include multiple aspects of the market. As a result, the company grew its revenue by 69% from 2020 to 2021, and analysts expect it to gain another 59% in 2022. They anticipate AMD to grow all while it contends with supply constraints and slowed demand. AMD's varied business is a major green flag for investors, but the company could be held back in 2022 by its upcoming lineup of products. Here's why. Continue reading