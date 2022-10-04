|
04.10.2022 11:30:00
1 Green Flag for AMD in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022, evident by the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index falling 39% since January. Significant declines in consumer demand have hit the PC market hard and spooked investors, leading stocks of companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to sink 56% year to date. Despite declines in the market, AMD has diversified its business to include multiple aspects of the market. As a result, the company grew its revenue by 69% from 2020 to 2021, and analysts expect it to gain another 59% in 2022. They anticipate AMD to grow all while it contends with supply constraints and slowed demand. AMD's varied business is a major green flag for investors, but the company could be held back in 2022 by its upcoming lineup of products. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11:30
|1 Green Flag for AMD in 2022, and 1 Red Flag (MotleyFool)
|
03.10.22
|Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.10.22
|Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD (MotleyFool)
|
30.09.22
|Is AMD Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
29.09.22
|Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.09.22
|Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game? (MotleyFool)
|
28.09.22
|NVIDIA and AMD Stocks Are No Bear Market Bargains (MotleyFool)
|
28.09.22
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000: Dual 10-Gbit/s-Ethernet direkt im Prozessor (Heise)