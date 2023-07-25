|
25.07.2023 11:24:00
1 Green Flag for Apple in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has rallied investors this year, with its sock up 50% since Jan. 1. Wall Street grew particularly bullish as Apple neared a market cap of $3 trillion and then became the first company to achieve such a milestone in June.The company's long history of consistent growth has made it one of the most reliable investment options. As a result, it's not surprising Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, dedicates 46% of its portfolio to the iPhone company. However, before going all in on Apple, it's wise to be aware of the positives and negatives of its business. So, here is one green flag and one red flag for Apple in 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
