29.09.2023 12:02:00

1 Green Flag for Apple in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't had the easiest 2023, with its stock falling 12% since the start of August. Three consecutive quarters of revenue declines have concerned investors as the company continues to fight against macroeconomic headwinds.Businesses across tech are dealing with similar challenges, with U.S. smartphone shipments decreasing by 24% year over year in the second quarter of 2023 and global PC shipments tumbling 13%. However, Apple has a long history of offering investors consistent gains, making its recent stock dip a potential buying opportunity. The company's dominance in tech could help its shares soar once market challenges subside. As a result, now is an excellent time to learn more about this tech giant and consider a long-term investment in the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten