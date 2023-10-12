|
12.10.2023 12:02:00
1 Green Flag for Apple in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
Wall Street has gone hot and cold on tech this year, with many of the market's stocks soaring in the first half of 2023 as excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) increased. However, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index tumbled 6% since the start of August, when multiple companies posted dismal quarterly results. The decline proved many companies are still fighting against macroeconomic headwinds, which could continue into next year. Despite the immense popularity of its products, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't come through market challenges unscathed. The company has faced repeated revenue declines, with its shares falling about 9% since Aug. 1. As a result, it's not a bad idea to learn more about this tech giant before filling up on its stock.So here are one green flag and one red flag for Apple in 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 legt zum Start des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|16 669,00
|-1,37%
|Apple Inc.
|170,76
|0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Wall Street höher -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.