12.10.2023 12:02:00

1 Green Flag for Apple in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

Wall Street has gone hot and cold on tech this year, with many of the market's stocks soaring in the first half of 2023 as excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) increased. However, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index tumbled 6% since the start of August, when multiple companies posted dismal quarterly results. The decline proved many companies are still fighting against macroeconomic headwinds, which could continue into next year. Despite the immense popularity of its products, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't come through market challenges unscathed. The company has faced repeated revenue declines, with its shares falling about 9% since Aug. 1. As a result, it's not a bad idea to learn more about this tech giant before filling up on its stock.So here are one green flag and one red flag for Apple in 2023. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

US-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Wall Street höher -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

