1 Green Flag for Brookfield Renewable Corporation in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has rallied nearly 20% since hitting a low point on Feb. 23. And yet, despite the swift rise, the exchange-traded fund -- a broad proxy for the clean energy sector -- is still down nearly 40% from its January 2021 highs. There's opportunity here for long-term investors looking at names like Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) -- and some key risks when you dig a little into the sector's dynamics. Here's the good news and the waving red flag you need to watch closely.Brookfield Renewable Corporation is the sister to Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), with both managed by Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield Renewable, which we'll use to refer to both versions of the company since they are roughly identical other than corporate structure, owns a broadly diversified portfolio of clean energy assets.Roughly half of its cash flow comes from hydroelectric power, a reliable base-load power source (meaning it can meet the minimum level of demand on an electrical grid over a span of time), and a solid foundation for its business. The rest comes from solar (15% of cash flow), wind (22%), and energy transition assets (the remainder). Energy transition is a catchall that includes things like battery storage.